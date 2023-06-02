U Power Rally Continues

(RTTNews) - U Power Ltd. (UCAR) shares are surging more than 59 percent on Friday morning trade after the company, continuing an uptrend since yesterday after the company announced a framework strategic cooperation agreement with Quantum Solutions Co. Ltd in Japan. On Thursday, the shares have gained more than 74 percent and closed at $7.59.

Currently, shares are at $11.86, up 56.30 percent on a volume of 20,782,218.

