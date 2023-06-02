News & Insights

Markets
UCAR

U Power Rally Continues

June 02, 2023 — 10:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - U Power Ltd. (UCAR) shares are surging more than 59 percent on Friday morning trade after the company, continuing an uptrend since yesterday after the company announced a framework strategic cooperation agreement with Quantum Solutions Co. Ltd in Japan. On Thursday, the shares have gained more than 74 percent and closed at $7.59.

Currently, shares are at $11.86, up 56.30 percent on a volume of 20,782,218.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UCAR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.