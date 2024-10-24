News & Insights

U-NEXT to Expand Services with Strategic Acquisition

October 24, 2024 — 03:22 am EDT

U-NEXT HOLDINGS Co.Ltd. (JP:9418) has released an update.

U-NEXT HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. plans to amend its Articles of Incorporation to facilitate the acquisition of NetMove Corporation as a wholly owned subsidiary, which will involve inheriting the acquiring business of SBI Sumishin Net Bank through a company split. This strategic move aims to expand U-NEXT’s business portfolio to include comprehensive credit purchase brokerage and settlement agency services. The amendments will be proposed at the upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024.

