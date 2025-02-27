U-Haul Holding (UHAL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of U-Haul Holding Co (Symbol: UHAL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.64, changing hands as low as $69.38 per share. U-Haul Holding Co shares are currently trading down about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UHAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UHAL's low point in its 52 week range is $59.70 per share, with $79.035 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $69.20.

