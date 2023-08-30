U-Haul Holding (UHAL) Price Target Increased by 9.84% to 71.71

The average one-year price target for U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL) has been revised to 71.71 / share. This is an increase of 9.84% from the prior estimate of 65.28 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 71.00 to a high of 73.82 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.27% from the latest reported closing price of 57.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 424 funds or institutions reporting positions in U-Haul Holding. This is a decrease of 56 owner(s) or 11.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UHAL is 0.06%, a decrease of 33.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.37% to 9,232K shares. The put/call ratio of UHAL is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yacktman Asset Management holds 715K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 719K shares, representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHAL by 11.59% over the last quarter.

Smead Capital Management holds 550K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing a decrease of 5.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHAL by 12.05% over the last quarter.

SMVLX - Smead Value Fund Investor Class Shares holds 491K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 511K shares, representing a decrease of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHAL by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Scharf Investments holds 481K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company.

Abrams Capital Management holds 407K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Amerco Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AMERCO operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers rental of trucks, trailers, and self storage space, as well as provides property and casualty and life insurance products. AMERCO also sells boxes, tapes, and other moving and self-storage products and services to do-it-yourself moving and storage customers.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.