U-Haul Holding Shares Down On Lower Earnings In Q4

May 31, 2023 — 10:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Shares of U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL) are falling more than 9% Wednesday morning after reporting lower earnings in the fourth quarter.

Net income for the fourth quarter declined to $37.74 million or $0.20 per share from $86.75 million or $0.44 per share for the same period last year.

Revenue for the quarter decreased to 1.189 billion from $1.198 billion a year ago.

UHAL is at $57.51 currently. It has traded in the range of $44.79 - $70.57 in the last 1 year.

