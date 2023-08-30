U-Haul Holding Company - Series N (UHAL.B) Price Target Increased by 7.30% to 65.84

The average one-year price target for U-Haul Holding Company - Series N (NYSE:UHAL.B) has been revised to 65.84 / share. This is an increase of 7.30% from the prior estimate of 61.36 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 65.20 to a high of 67.78 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.27% from the latest reported closing price of 52.56 / share.

U-Haul Holding Company - Series N Declares $0.04 Dividend

On June 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 received the payment on June 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

At the current share price of $52.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.30%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.25%, the lowest has been 0.14%, and the highest has been 0.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.07 (n=36).

The current dividend yield is 0.89 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.02. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 549 funds or institutions reporting positions in U-Haul Holding Company - Series N. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UHAL.B is 0.31%, a decrease of 4.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 76,263K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yacktman Asset Management holds 6,911K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,797K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHAL.B by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Abrams Capital Management holds 3,663K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,478K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,573K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHAL.B by 9.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,040K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,006K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHAL.B by 8.84% over the last quarter.

YACKX - AMG Yacktman Fund Class I holds 2,970K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

