U-Haul Holding Company - Series N (UHAL.B) Declares $0.04 Dividend

U-Haul Holding Company - Series N said on June 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.16 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 16, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $50.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.32%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.29%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 0.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.02 (n=25).

The current dividend yield is 1.34 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.03. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 551 funds or institutions reporting positions in U-Haul Holding Company - Series N. This is an increase of 88 owner(s) or 19.01% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UHAL.B is 0.32%, an increase of 0.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.48% to 76,831K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.16% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for U-Haul Holding Company - Series N is 62.45. The forecasts range from a low of 61.84 to a high of $64.29. The average price target represents an increase of 23.16% from its latest reported closing price of 50.71.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yacktman Asset Management holds 6,797K shares representing 3.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,712K shares, representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UHAL.B by 82,034.91% over the last quarter.

Abrams Capital Management holds 3,663K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,573K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,803K shares, representing a decrease of 6.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHAL.B by 87.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,006K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,878K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UHAL.B by 9.05% over the last quarter.

YACKX - AMG Yacktman Fund Class I holds 2,970K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

