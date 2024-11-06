News & Insights

U-Haul Holding Company reports Q2 EPS 91c vs. $1.36 last year

November 06, 2024 — 05:40 pm EST

Reports Q2 revenue $1.66B, one estimate $1.69B. “We are continuing to fine tune our U-Move efforts. Customers remain uncertain and conservative,” stated Joe Shoen, Chairman of U-Haul Holding Company (UHAL). “U-Box is steadily gaining, U-Store is growing, but still at a pace slower than we are adding additional units. We have made some modest gains in repair. We will continue to focus on serving customers in a superior fashion.”

