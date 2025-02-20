$U Earnings Results: $U Reports Quarterly Earnings

$U ($U) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of -$0.30 per share, beating estimates of -$0.37 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $457,100,000, beating estimates of $441,837,429 by $15,262,571.

$U Insider Trading Activity

$U insiders have traded $U stock on the open market 40 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 40 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $U stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TOMER BAR-ZEEV has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,436,667 shares for an estimated $32,660,596 .

. DAVID HELGASON has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 442,293 shares for an estimated $10,316,697 .

. SHLOMO DOVRAT has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 116,606 shares for an estimated $2,216,240 .

. FELIX THE (SVP Product & Technology, Grow) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 84,846 shares for an estimated $1,782,172 .

. ANIRMA GUPTA (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 22,384 shares for an estimated $469,531 .

. MARK BARRYSMITH (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 14,000 shares for an estimated $321,398 .

. MICHELLE K. LEE sold 800 shares for an estimated $16,464

$U Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 185 institutional investors add shares of $U stock to their portfolio, and 290 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

