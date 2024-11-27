News & Insights

Stocks

U-BX Technology Revises Memorandum to Boost Growth

November 27, 2024 — 04:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

U-BX Technology Ltd. (UBXG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

U-BX Technology Ltd., an exempted company registered in the Cayman Islands, has revised its Memorandum and Articles of Association, effective November 19, 2024. The company is authorized to issue 625 million ordinary shares, with a total share capital of USD 1 million. This strategic move signals potential growth and expansion opportunities, appealing to investors interested inglobal marketdynamics.

For further insights into UBXG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UBXG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.