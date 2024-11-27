U-BX Technology Revises Memorandum to Boost Growth

U-BX Technology Ltd. (UBXG) has released an update.
U-BX Technology Ltd., an exempted company registered in the Cayman Islands, has revised its Memorandum and Articles of Association, effective November 19, 2024. The company is authorized to issue 625 million ordinary shares, with a total share capital of USD 1 million. This strategic move signals potential growth and expansion opportunities, appealing to investors interested inglobal marketdynamics.
