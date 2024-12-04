U-BX Technology Ltd. Announces New Securities Sale

U-BX Technology Ltd. (UBXG) has released an update.
U-BX Technology Ltd. has entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to issue and sell securities to identified purchasers, as per the agreement dated November 28, 2024. The agreement outlines the terms under which these securities will be sold, including a purchase price of $4.00 per share, subject to adjustments. This strategic move could influence the company’s financial position and stock market performance, attracting interest from investors.
