U-Blox Reports 19% Revenue Growth In First Nine Months Of 2025

(RTTNews) - u-blox Holding AG (UBXN.SW), a global positioning and short-range communication technologies, on Wednesday gave a third quarter update.

The company reported revenue of CHF 186.5 million for the first nine months of 2025, up 19 percent from CHF 157 million a year earlier.

Revenue increased by 23 percent at constant exchange rates. Revenue for the third quarter was CHF 63.1 million, which was consistent with the previous quarter.

Adjusted EBIT reached CHF 6 million from a loss of CHF 25.7 million in 2024, while EBIT improved to a loss of CHF 11.4 million from CHF 31.4 million the previous year.

U-blox anticipates revenue of between CHF 60 million and CHF 70 million for the fourth quarter, along with an adjusted EBIT margin of 0 to 10 percent.

UBXN.SW is currently trading at CHF 134.60 on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

