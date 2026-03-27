u-blox Holding (SWX:UBXN) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 107.10

The average one-year price target for u-blox Holding (SWX:UBXN) has been revised to CHF 107,10 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of CHF 89,25 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 106,05 to a high of CHF 110,25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.67% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 135,00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in u-blox Holding. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 92.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBXN is 0.02%, an increase of 81.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 96.73% to 23K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing a decrease of 53.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBXN by 27.06% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.