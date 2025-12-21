u-blox Holding (SWX:UBXN) Price Target Decreased by 15.32% to 89.25

The average one-year price target for u-blox Holding (SWX:UBXN) has been revised to CHF 89,25 / share. This is a decrease of 15.32% from the prior estimate of CHF 105,40 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 70,70 to a high of CHF 110,25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.99% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 135,20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in u-blox Holding. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 10.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to UBXN is 0.09%, an increase of 8.99%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.38% to 699K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 101K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares , representing an increase of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBXN by 17.58% over the last quarter.

ARHBX - Artisan International Explorer Fund Institutional Shares holds 84K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares , representing an increase of 21.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBXN by 42.79% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 75K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 79K shares , representing a decrease of 5.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in UBXN by 0.64% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 66K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 54K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing an increase of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in UBXN by 17.47% over the last quarter.

