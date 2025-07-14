$TZUP stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TZUP stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,530,201 of trading volume.

$TZUP Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TZUP (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TZUP stock page ):

$TZUP insiders have traded $TZUP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TZUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT A STEELE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000 .

. ROBERT L HAAG has made 3 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $32,457 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ISAAC DIETRICH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,418 shares for an estimated $8,998 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TZUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $TZUP stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $TZUP on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.