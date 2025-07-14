$TZUP stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TZUP stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $14,530,201 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TZUP (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TZUP stock page):
$TZUP Insider Trading Activity
$TZUP insiders have traded $TZUP stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TZUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT A STEELE (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000,000 shares for an estimated $2,500,000.
- ROBERT L HAAG has made 3 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $32,457 and 0 sales.
- ISAAC DIETRICH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,418 shares for an estimated $8,998 and 0 sales.
$TZUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $TZUP stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KESTRA PRIVATE WEALTH SERVICES, LLC added 26,000 shares (+195.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $105,040
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 24,535 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $99,121
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 10,812 shares (+46.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,680
- UBS GROUP AG removed 6,864 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,730
- PHYSICIAN WEALTH ADVISORS, INC. added 2,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $18,226
- TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC) removed 625 shares (-37.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,525
- R SQUARED LTD removed 210 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $848
