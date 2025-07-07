Stocks
$TZUP stock is up 21% today. Here's what we see in our data.

July 07, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$TZUP stock has now risen 21% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,116,141 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $TZUP (you can track the company live on Quiver's $TZUP stock page):

$TZUP Insider Trading Activity

$TZUP insiders have traded $TZUP stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TZUP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ROBERT L HAAG has made 3 purchases buying 9,000 shares for an estimated $32,457 and 0 sales.
  • ISAAC DIETRICH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 2,418 shares for an estimated $8,998 and 0 sales.

$TZUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $TZUP stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


