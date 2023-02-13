Tzuo Tien Updates Holdings in Zuora (ZUO)

Fintel reports that Tzuo Tien has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 10.68MM shares of Zuora Inc (ZUO). This represents 7.82% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 10.38MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 2.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.27% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 38.90% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Zuora is $11.88. The forecasts range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 38.90% from its latest reported closing price of $8.55.

The projected annual revenue for Zuora is $397MM, an increase of 3.55%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 375 funds or institutions reporting positions in Zuora. This is a decrease of 36 owner(s) or 8.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ZUO is 0.15%, a decrease of 11.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.85% to 108,516K shares. The put/call ratio of ZUO is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 5,952K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,061K shares, representing a decrease of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 61.51% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 5,118K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,885K shares, representing an increase of 4.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 66.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,711K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,566K shares, representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 10.53% over the last quarter.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company, The holds 3,642K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,175K shares, representing an increase of 12.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 11.35% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,072K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,025K shares, representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ZUO by 12.67% over the last quarter.

Zuora Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy®, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-revenue process seamlessly across billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Ford, Penske Media Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Xplornet, and Zoom. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC.

