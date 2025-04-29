$TZOO stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TZOO stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,325,028 of trading volume.

$TZOO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TZOO:

$TZOO insiders have traded $TZOO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TZOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL INC AZZURRO has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $5,947,175 .

. HOLGER BARTEL (Global Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 53,753 shares for an estimated $1,054,786 .

. CHRISTINA SINDONI CIOCCA (General Counsel) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $221,870

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TZOO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $TZOO stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $TZOO on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.