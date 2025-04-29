Stocks
$TZOO stock is up 15% today. Here's what we see in our data.

April 29, 2025 — 11:31 am EDT

$TZOO stock has now risen 15% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,325,028 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $TZOO:

$TZOO Insider Trading Activity

$TZOO insiders have traded $TZOO stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TZOO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • CAPITAL INC AZZURRO has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $5,947,175.
  • HOLGER BARTEL (Global Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 53,753 shares for an estimated $1,054,786.
  • CHRISTINA SINDONI CIOCCA (General Counsel) sold 11,000 shares for an estimated $221,870

$TZOO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 39 institutional investors add shares of $TZOO stock to their portfolio, and 32 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

