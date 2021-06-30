TZero to Digitize and Trade $18M of Equity in Real-Estate Crowdfunder NYCE

Security token trading platform tZERO is to digitize and trade around $18 million worth of equity in real-estate crowdfunding company NYCE.

The equity will be digitized once issued in NYCE’s upcoming Regulation A+ offering, subject to regulatory approval, an announcement Wednesday said.

NYCE was co-founded by the Danish soccer player, FC Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite and holds $260 million in assets under management through its real-estate portfolio.

TZero will support the secondary trading of NYCE’s digital securities through its smart-contract technology.

Subject to due diligence, tZERO expects to trade NYCE shares through its broker-dealer subsidiary tZERO ATS.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.