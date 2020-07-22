Cryptocurrencies

tZERO Plans to Support Trading of Aspencoin Ski Resort Digital Security

Contributor
Danny Nelson CoinDesk
Published
Aspen Digital Inc. raised $18 million selling Aspencoin in 2018. (Wolfgang Moroder/Wikimedia Commons)

tZERO President Saum Noursalehi said Wednesday that his token trading platform plans to enable trading of St. Regis Aspen Resort digital securities later this quarter.

  • The security-token focused offshoot of Overstock.com will support trading of âAspen Digital Tokensâ (ASPEN) in partnership with token issuer Aspen Digital Inc, a subsidiary of the real estate firm Elevated Returns LLC, the firms said in a press release.
  • ASPENâs cumulative shares represent a 19% indirect ownership stake in the five-star St. Regis Aspen Resort later. Aspen Digital Inc raised $18 million when it sold the security tokens to accredited investors in October 2018.
  • Noursalehi told CoinDesk that ASPEN will become the alternative trading systemâs (ATS) first third-party digital security when it joins TZROP and OSTK, both associated with Overstock family companies.
  • Though ASPEN was Elevated Returnsâ first digital security, and itâs first to come to tZERO, it is not expected to be the last. âWe are looking forward to a long-term partnership beyond the Aspen security,â Noursalehi said.
  • Elevated Returns plans to tokenize around $1 billion in real estate projects in the coming years. President Stephane De Baets says his firm âexpects a few offerings to go live in its Asian ecosystem before year-end.â

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular