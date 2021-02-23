Markets
TZA, OMFS: Big ETF Outflows

BNK Invest
Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares, where 6,100,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.5% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco Russell 2000Dynamic Multifactor ETF, which lost 900,000 of its units, representing a 33.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of OMFS, in morning trading today United Natural Foods is off about 0.4%, and Antero Resources is lower by about 1.4%.

