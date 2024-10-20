News & Insights

TZ Limited’s Q1 Cash Flow Positive Amid US Challenges

October 20, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

TZ Limited (AU:TZL) has released an update.

TZ Limited reported a positive cash inflow of $176K for Q1 of fiscal 2025, despite falling short of its revenue target due to project delays in the US. While the US subsidiary lagged, other regions exceeded expectations, prompting increased efforts to enhance US market penetration. The company remains optimistic about achieving its FY25 objectives under a sustainable business model.

