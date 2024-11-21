News & Insights

TZ Limited Updates Constitution for Improved Governance

November 21, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

TZ Limited (AU:TZL) has released an update.

TZ Limited has announced an update to its company constitution, following approval by shareholders at its recent Annual General Meeting. This change is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to align with regulatory requirements and enhance corporate governance. The amendment was officially authorized for release by the company’s secretary.

