TZ Limited Targets US Expansion and Keyvision Acquisition

November 20, 2024 — 07:40 pm EST

TZ Limited, after achieving its first profitable year, is focusing on expanding its US operations and investing in campus mailroom technologies to capture a significant share of the educational sector. The company is also progressing with its acquisition of Keyvision, aiming to tap into the high-growth property markets, which could diversify revenue streams and enhance shareholder value.

