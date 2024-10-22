TZ Limited Schedules Virtual Annual General Meeting

TZ Limited (AU:TZL) has released an update.

TZ Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting will be held virtually on November 21, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to register in advance and submit proxy votes early to participate in the decision-making process. The meeting will provide an opportunity for shareholders to engage with company resolutions and ask questions.

