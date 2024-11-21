TZ Limited Gains Strong Support in AGM Resolutions

TZ Limited (AU:TZL) has released an update.

TZ Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting saw the approval of all resolutions, including the re-election of directors and amendments to the company’s constitution. The resolutions passed with significant majority support, highlighting investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction. These developments may influence investor sentiment and market positioning for TZ Limited’s stock.

