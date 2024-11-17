News & Insights

TZ Limited Addresses Late Filing Issue on Share Interest

November 17, 2024 — 06:58 pm EST

TZ Limited recently disclosed an inadvertent delay in filing an Appendix 3Y related to a change in the notifiable interest of its Non-Executive Chairman, Peter Graham. The delay was due to Graham’s oversight regarding his ceased directorship with Delcor Advisory Investment Group, which affected his interest in over 14 million company shares. TZ Limited has taken steps to ensure compliance with disclosure obligations in the future.

