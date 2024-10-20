News & Insights

Stocks

TZ Limited to Acquire Keyvision for Growth

October 20, 2024 — 09:48 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

TZ Limited (AU:TZL) has released an update.

TZ Limited is set to acquire Keyvision Holdings, a high-margin proptech firm known for its Tenant Experience Apps and smart lockers, promising significant cross-selling opportunities and enhanced revenue streams. This strategic acquisition is forecasted to boost TZ’s recurring revenue to $5 million in 2025, aligning with their expansion goals in the residential market. The deal is structured to be funded through combined cash flow and is expected to strengthen TZ’s market position both domestically and internationally.

For further insights into AU:TZL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.