TZ Limited to Acquire Keyvision for Growth

TZ Limited (AU:TZL) has released an update.

TZ Limited is set to acquire Keyvision Holdings, a high-margin proptech firm known for its Tenant Experience Apps and smart lockers, promising significant cross-selling opportunities and enhanced revenue streams. This strategic acquisition is forecasted to boost TZ’s recurring revenue to $5 million in 2025, aligning with their expansion goals in the residential market. The deal is structured to be funded through combined cash flow and is expected to strengthen TZ’s market position both domestically and internationally.

For further insights into AU:TZL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.