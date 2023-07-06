TYT (LSE:TYT) Price Target Increased by 10.04% to 2,433.36

The average one-year price target for TYT (LSE:TYT) has been revised to 2,433.36 / share. This is an increase of 10.04% from the prior estimate of 2,211.32 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,717.00 to a high of 3,255.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.71% from the latest reported closing price of 2,324.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 96 funds or institutions reporting positions in TYT. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 3.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TYT is 0.04%, a decrease of 17.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 22,470K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,571K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 2,185K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,842K shares, representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYT by 5.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,078K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,016K shares, representing an increase of 2.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TYT by 5.25% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,515K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,491K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYT by 8.55% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,250K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,294K shares, representing a decrease of 3.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TYT by 7.82% over the last quarter.

