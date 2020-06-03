Tyson's 815 Workers At Iowa Plants Tested COVID-19 Positive

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods, Inc. announced that its 815 workers were found to be coronavirus or Covid-19 positive at the facility-wide testing in two Iowa plants in Council Bluffs and Storm Lake.

Meanehile, Storm Lake, Iowa pork facility will resume limited production on Wednesday following a temporary halt for additional deep cleaning and sanitizing.

At its Council Bluffs, Iowa case-ready beef and pork facility, 224 workers among 1,483 team members were tested positive, while more than half of them did not show any symptoms. Of the 2,303 team members who work at its Storm Lake, Iowa pork facility, 591 tested positive. Among them, more than 75 percent did not show any symptoms.

At the Council Bluffs facility, 103 Covid patients have been through their required absence and have now returned to work. At Storm Lake, 186 of the team members are back to work.

Tyson said its team members who test positive receive paid leave during the quarantine period and may return to work only after meeting the criteria established by both the CDC and the company.

Tyson is rolling out advanced testing capabilities in more than 40 production facilities in the United States.

The company will disclose test results at other plants where it is conducting facility-wide testing. According to it, disclosing the test results would help keep its team members and community safe.

Tyson said it has increased short-term disability coverage to 90 percent of normal pay until June 30 and has doubled its "thank you" bonus for its frontline workers.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.