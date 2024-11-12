Tyson (TSN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Tyson Foods (TSN) reported revenue of $13.57 billion, up 1.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.92, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $13.33 billion, representing a surprise of +1.79%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +43.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.64.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Tyson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Sales- Chicken : $4.25 billion compared to the $4.13 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year.

: $4.25 billion compared to the $4.13 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.3% year over year. Sales- Beef : $5.26 billion compared to the $5 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.

: $5.26 billion compared to the $5 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year. Sales- International/Other : $609 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $632.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.

: $609 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $632.82 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%. Sales- Prepared Foods : $2.47 billion versus $2.55 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change.

: $2.47 billion versus $2.55 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.2% change. Intersegment Sales : -$466 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$466.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

: -$466 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$466.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.4%. Sales- Pork : $1.44 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change.

: $1.44 billion versus $1.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.8% change. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Beef : -$71 million versus -$119.51 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$71 million versus -$119.51 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Pork : $19 million compared to the $39.74 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $19 million compared to the $39.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- International/Other : $3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.52 million.

: $3 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.52 million. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Prepared Foods : $205 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $190.52 million.

: $205 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $190.52 million. Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)- Chicken: $356 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $278.27 million.

Shares of Tyson have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

