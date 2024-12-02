Tyson shutters Kansas meat tplant, cuts over 800 jobs, Reuters reports

Tyson Foods (TSN) plans to permanently shutter a meat plant in Emporia, Kansas that employees over 800 workers, Reuters’ Tom Polansek reports, citing a letter the company sent to the state. Tyson has also shut down six U.S. chicken facilities since the beginning of 2023, as well as a pork plant in Iowa, laying off thousands of staff as a result, the author notes.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TSN:
- TD says RFK nomination ‘more unwelcome uncertainty’ for processed foods
- Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Surges on Strong Fiscal Year and Quarterly Earnings
- Tyson Foods price target raised to $62 from $60 at BMO Capital
- Tyson Foods price target raised to $58 from $50 at Piper Sandler
- Tyson Foods price target raised to $60 from $57 at Stephens
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.