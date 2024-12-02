News & Insights

Tyson shutters Kansas meat tplant, cuts over 800 jobs, Reuters reports

December 02, 2024 — 03:30 pm EST

Tyson Foods (TSN) plans to permanently shutter a meat plant in Emporia, Kansas that employees over 800 workers, Reuters’ Tom Polansek reports, citing a letter the company sent to the state. Tyson has also shut down six U.S. chicken facilities since the beginning of 2023, as well as a pork plant in Iowa, laying off thousands of staff as a result, the author notes.

