Tyson Recalls Fully Cooked Chicken Fun Nuggets

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling around 29,819 pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken "Fun Nuggets" sold to retailers for possible contamination with extraneous materials, specifically metal pieces, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS.

The recall involves 29-oz. plastic bag packages containing "Tyson Fully Cooked Fun Nuggets Breaded Shaped Chicken Patties". The best if used by date was September 4, 2024 and lot codes were 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

The frozen chicken patties, with establishment number "P-7211", were produced on September 5, 2023. The product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin for further distribution to the retail level.

The recall was initiated after the Berryville, Arkansas-based firm notified FSIS about consumer complaints reporting small metal pieces in the chicken patty product.

There has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of the product to date.

Over concerns that some product may be in consumers' freezers, the agency urged them to throw away or return the products to the place of purchase.

In similar recalls citing extraneous materials, St. Joseph, Missouri -based Hillshire Brands Co. in September called back around 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage products for bone fragments. Conagra Brands, Inc. in early September called back around 245,366 pounds of frozen chicken strips entree products for pieces of plastic.

