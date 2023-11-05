Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of Dino Chicken Nuggets

Adds Dino Nuggets to headline and lead sentence

Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. food company Tyson Foods TSN.N has said it was voluntarily recalling approximately 30,000 pounds of frozen, fully cooked dinosaur-shaped chicken “Fun Nuggets” or Dino Chicken Nuggets.

A limited number of consumers have reported they found small, pliable metal pieces in the product, and out of an abundance of caution, the company said in a release on Saturday that it was recalling this product.

The company said the recall includes Tyson brand fully cooked “Fun Nuggets” sold to retailers in 29-ounce packages. No other Tyson brand products are affected, the company said.

The product was produced at one location on Sept. 5, 2023, the company said.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Tyson food is recalling around 30,000 pounds of fully cooked breaded chicken in a release on Saturday.

FSIS said there has been one reported minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product. It said it has received no additional reports of injury or illness from consumption of these products.

