Tyson Gets a New CEO

Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) has received a large dose of negative public attention during the pandemic as the coronavirus spread through some of its meat-packing plants and the rising price of meat prompted a government investigation.

Today, the company released its third-quarter earnings report, which came in above expectations. It also announced a change of its CEO.

New leadership

Outgoing CEO Noel White has been in the position for two years after joining the company in 2001 through the acquisition of IBP. He will remain with the company in the new role of executive vice chairman of the board. The change will take place Oct. 3.

Image source: Getty Images.

Incoming CEO Dean Banks came to Tyson as a director in 2017 from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, where he was a project lead. Prior to that he was a managing partner at SEED Ventures. He has also held several roles related to healthcare technology.

Chairman of the board John Tyson said in the company press release, "It's clear to the board that Dean's impressive background in entrepreneurship, technology, and the healthcare industry make him ideally suited to lead Tyson in its efforts to integrate advanced technologies into our operations and further our focus on team member health and safety."

A new world

Tyson has seen huge changes in its operations since the breakout of COVID-19 in its plants. After it temporarily shut down some facilities in April, it spent millions instituting safety features such as sanitation stations and barriers between workers. This ate into the company's profits, although earnings were better than expected. The company declined to give a fourth-quarter outlook, citing market uncertainties.

10 stocks we like better than Tyson Foods

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tyson Foods wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Jennifer Saibil has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Alphabet (A shares) and Alphabet (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.