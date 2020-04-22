Tyson Fresh Meats To Suspend Production At Waterloo Pork Plant - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tyson Fresh Meats, the beef and pork unit of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), plans to indefinitely suspend operations at its Waterloo, Iowa, pork plant this week. The company said the affected team members will continue to be compensated while the plant is closed.

Steve Stouffer, group president of Tyson Fresh Meats, said: "Despite our continued efforts to keep our people safe while fulfilling our critical role of feeding American families, the combination of worker absenteeism, COVID-19 cases and community concerns has resulted in our decision to stop production."

