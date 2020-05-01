Tyson Foods Welcomes US Govt Actions To Strengthen America's Food Supply Chain

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) said it welcomed the U.S. government actions to Strengthen America's Food Supply Chain.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at keeping meat-processing facilities open amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Tyson Food said today that it could meet its mission to produce and market trusted, quality food products. The safety of workers comes first and it is pleased that this will enhance its ability to protect them, their families and communities.

