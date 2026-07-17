Tyson Foods vs. Pilgrim's Pride: Which Protein Stock Is Better?

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN and Pilgrim's Pride Corporation PPC compete in the Food – Meat Products industry, a sector focused on processing, producing and distributing animal protein products to retail, foodservice and export markets. Industry performance is influenced by feed and livestock costs, consumer demand, pricing dynamics and operational efficiency, making scale, supply-chain execution and cost management essential drivers of long-term profitability.



Tyson Foods operates a diversified protein business spanning chicken, beef, pork and prepared foods, serving a broad customer base across multiple channels. Pilgrim's Pride, meanwhile, is primarily a poultry producer with a growing international presence, supplying fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products. This face-off examines how the two companies compare in business mix, competitive positioning and their ability to manage industry cycles, margin pressures and evolving consumer demand.

The Case for Tyson Foods Stock

Tyson Foods remains one of the largest global protein companies, supported by its diversified multi-protein business spanning chicken, beef, pork, prepared foods and international operations. The company generated second-quarter fiscal 2026 sales of $13.7 billion, with Chicken and Prepared Foods driving top-line growth and market share gains. Its broad operating footprint and scale enable Tyson Foods to serve retail, foodservice and export markets while maintaining a strong competitive position across protein categories.



Tyson Foods’ growth strategy is centered on disciplined execution, operational excellence and expanding higher-value offerings. On its second-quarter fiscal 2026earnings call management highlighted broad-based market share gains in Prepared Foods, with improvements across volume, units and dollar sales, while outperforming the overall category for the third consecutive quarter. Continued investments in pricing, distribution, customer partnerships and operational improvements strengthen the company's ability to capitalize on evolving consumer demand.



A key competitive advantage is Tyson Foods’ balanced portfolio of branded and commodity protein products. Leading brands such as Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm and Ball Park enhance Tyson Foods’ presence across multiple consumer segments, while a pipeline of nutritious, value-added products supports long-term brand relevance. The company's focus on innovation, product mix optimization and operational capabilities positions it to reinforce customer relationships and sustain market share across key categories.



However, Tyson Foods remains exposed to industry headwinds that can weigh on profitability. Earnings continue to be influenced by fluctuations in livestock availability, feed, commodity and packaging costs, while the Beef segment is expected to remain under pressure from tighter cattle supplies. Although operational efficiencies and pricing actions help mitigate these challenges, margins can still be affected by input cost volatility and changing protein market dynamics.



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The Case for Pilgrim's Pride Stock

Pilgrim's Pride has established itself as one of the world's leading poultry producers, serving retail, foodservice and international markets. The company generated $4.53 billion in first-quarter 2026 net revenues, supported by operations across the United States, Europe and Mexico. Its diversified geographic footprint and long-standing customer relationships provide multiple avenues for growth while strengthening its competitive position.



The company continues to shift its portfolio toward higher-value branded and prepared foods. Retail sales of Just BARE climbed nearly 40% year over year, while branded offerings in Mexico posted double-digit sales growth. Ongoing investments in capacity expansion, operational excellence and product innovation are aimed at improving product mix, supporting key customers and delivering more stable earnings.



However, profitability remains vulnerable to operational and market challenges. In the first quarter, the U.S. business faced lower poultry pricing, severe winter weather, bird health issues and plant downtime related to growth projects, all of which weighed on margins. The company also incurred higher freight, packaging and other input costs, requiring continued productivity and procurement measures to mitigate their impact.



Pilgrim's Pride also faces volatility across its international operations. In Mexico, elevated live commodity supplies and import pressures reduced margins despite solid branded sales growth, while softer foodservice demand in Europe limited volume growth. These factors highlight the company's continued exposure to supply-demand imbalances, regional market dynamics and changing consumer trends.

Price Performance and Valuation of TSN & PPC

Tyson Foods has significantly outperformed over the past year, delivering a 7.1% gain, while Pilgrim's Pride declined 35.6% and the industry fell 28.2%, reflecting stronger momentum and investor confidence in the former’s business.



From a valuation standpoint, Tyson Foods is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 12.76, below its one-year median of 14.09. In comparison, Pilgrim's Pride trades at a forward P/E of 9.62, above its one-year median of 8.69.



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TSN Stands Out as the Better Protein Stock

Tyson Foods and Pilgrim's Pride are both strengthening their positions through operational improvements, portfolio expansion and investments in higher-value products. However, Tyson Foods emerges as the stronger contender, backed by its diversified multi-protein platform, broader brand portfolio and consistent market share gains across key categories. Its balanced business mix and expanding presence across retail, foodservice and international markets provide greater resilience amid changing industry conditions. Coupled with its superior stock performance over the past year, Tyson Foods stands out as the more compelling investment choice in this face-off.



Tyson Foods currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while Pilgrim's Pride has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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