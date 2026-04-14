Tyson Foods vs. Hormel Foods: Which Meat Stock Has Better Upside Now?

Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN and Hormel Foods Corporation HRL operate at the core of the Food – Meat Products industry, a sector centered on processing, packaging and distributing protein products across retail, foodservice and international markets. This industry is shaped by shifting consumer preferences, input cost volatility and supply chain efficiency, making scale, brand strength and operational execution critical to sustained performance.



Tyson Foods focuses on a broad protein portfolio, including chicken, beef and pork, supplying both fresh and value-added products. In contrast, Hormel Foods emphasizes branded, value-added and shelf-stable offerings, spanning refrigerated foods, deli meats and pantry staples. The face-off highlights how each company navigates demand trends, pricing pressures and margin management within a competitive and evolving protein landscape.

The Case for Tyson Foods Stock

Tyson Foods leverages its unmatched scale and integrated supply chain to command a leading position in the Food – Meat Products industry, producing roughly one in every five pounds of chicken, beef and pork in the United States. This scale advantage, combined with first-quarter fiscal 2026 sales of $14.3 billion and ongoing share gains, underscores its ability to capture demand across both retail and foodservice channels.



The company’s diversified, multi-protein portfolio acts as a natural hedge against category volatility, spanning chicken, beef, pork and prepared foods. Growth is increasingly driven by higher-margin segments like Prepared Foods, where targeted marketing, innovation and pricing strategies are delivering consistent gains. At the same time, operational excellence initiatives and network optimization are improving efficiency and reinforcing long-term profitability.



Tyson Foods’ strong brand portfolio, including Tyson, Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm, is strategically positioned to serve a broad demographic spectrum, from value-seeking households to convenience-focused and younger consumers. Retail-branded products continue to outperform the broader category in both volume and dollar growth, supported by expanded distribution, data-driven marketing and a focus on increasing household penetration.



The company is also advancing its growth through innovation, brand investment and evolving product offerings aligned with the rising demand for high-quality protein. A focus on clean-label ingredients, affordability and convenience strengthens consumer relevance, positioning Tyson Foods to sustain market share gains and deliver long-term growth in a resilient protein category.

The Case for Hormel Foods Stock

Hormel Foods maintains a strong position in the Meat Products industry, anchored by its branded, value-added portfolio. In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, the company delivered 2% organic net sales growth, marking its fifth consecutive quarter of expansion. Performance across the Foodservice and International segments was supported by its branded portfolio and continued demand for its products.



The company is actively reshaping its portfolio to focus on higher-margin, branded businesses. Management pointed to the divestiture of its whole-bird turkey operations and an increased emphasis on value-added Jennie-O products. These steps, along with productivity initiatives and disciplined cost management, are aimed at improving margins and strengthening the overall earnings profile.



Hormel Foods continues to invest in its brands, innovation and marketing capabilities to drive growth. New product activity, brand support and expanded distribution contributed to performance across brands like Spam, Jennie-O and Planters. At the same time, investments in data, analytics and technology are improving decision-making and enabling more effective consumer engagement.



However, near-term headwinds persist. Retail volumes remain pressured due to pricing actions, portfolio simplification and softer demand in certain categories. Elevated input costs across protein and logistics continue to weigh on margins, while execution around transformation initiatives remains critical. Although pricing and productivity measures are expected to provide relief, the operating environment remains challenging.

Price Performance and Valuation of TSN & HRL

Tyson Foods has clearly outperformed, posting a 6.6% gain over the past three months compared with a 16.4% decline for Hormel Foods and 0.3% growth for the industry, underscoring stronger momentum and investor confidence.



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From a valuation standpoint, Tyson Foods is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.02, modestly above its one-year median of 13.95. In comparison, Hormel Foods trades at a forward P/E of 13.92, below its one-year median of 16.39.



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TSN Looks Like the Smarter Meat Stock Play for Now

Tyson Foods and Hormel Foods are both navigating an evolving Food – Meat Products industry through portfolio optimization and brand-led strategies. However, Tyson Foods emerges as the stronger contender, supported by its unmatched scale, diversified multi-protein platform and consistent share gains across channels, reinforcing its leadership and growth trajectory. Adding to its appeal, TSN stock has outperformed both HRL and the broader industry, reflecting stronger momentum and investor confidence. For investors seeking value, steady performance and long-term potential, Tyson Foods is a more compelling choice in today’s market environment.



Tyson Foods currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Hormel Foods has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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