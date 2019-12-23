Tyson Foods' Unit Recalls Beef Patties Sent To Schools

(RTTNews) - Tyson Foods' unit Advance Pierre Foods recalled ready-to-eat or RTE beef patty products for possible plastic contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.

The affected products were shipped to a single distribution location in Iowa, which then distributed the product to institutions, including schools. The product was not sold in retail stores.

The agency noted that the recall was initiated after Cincinnati, Ohio-based Advance Pierre Foods received a complaint from a foodservice establishment concerning green soft plastic found in a patty. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

The recall involves around 15,739 pounds of RTE beef patty products, produced on September 11, 2019. The recalled item is frozen, bulk-packed cases containing 'CN FULLY COOKED FLAMEBROILED BEEF PATTIES.' The product code is 69097 and has establishment number 'Est. 2132' inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The health agency indicated that the product distribution to schools was not part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

The latest recall is Class II, which indicates "a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product."

In other instances, Ruiz Food Products Inc. in early December recalled frozen sausage breakfast burrito products for the same reasons. Kraft Heinz Food Co. also recently recalled select varieties of Breakstone's Cottage Cheese products, citing potential contamination of red plastic and metal pieces.

In mid - October, grocery chain Publix Super Markets, Inc. recalled Deli White American Cheese and Hannaford recalled white American Cheese, citing that they may contain foreign materials.

