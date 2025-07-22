Tyson Foods (TSN) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $54.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.18% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.39%.

The meat producer's shares have seen a decrease of 3.27% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.88%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tyson Foods in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $0.72 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 17.24%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.63 billion, showing a 2.06% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.77 per share and a revenue of $54.72 billion, demonstrating changes of +21.61% and +2.64%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.34% lower. Tyson Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Tyson Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.16. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 12.24.

It's also important to note that TSN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.32.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

