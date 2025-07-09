Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $55.08, marking a -1.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.61% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.49%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.95%.

Shares of the meat producer have appreciated by 0.05% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.78%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tyson Foods in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 4, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $0.83 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.6%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.63 billion, showing a 2.06% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.87 per share and a revenue of $54.59 billion, signifying shifts of +24.84% and +2.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.58% lower within the past month. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Tyson Foods is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.24, which means Tyson Foods is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that TSN currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.74. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Food - Meat Products stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.38 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 198, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.