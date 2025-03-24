Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Tyson Foods (TSN) ending at $60.37, denoting a -0.1% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.77% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 2.28%.

Shares of the meat producer witnessed a loss of 0.03% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 0.33% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.73%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.85, reflecting a 37.1% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.1 billion, up 0.2% from the prior-year quarter.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.82 per share and revenue of $53.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.23% and +0.85%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.46% increase. At present, Tyson Foods boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Tyson Foods's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.57.

Investors should also note that TSN has a PEG ratio of 0.75 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.86.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, placing it within the top 6% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

