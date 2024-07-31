Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Tyson Foods (TSN) reached $60.90, with a -0.02% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.64%.

The meat producer's stock has climbed by 6.45% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 5, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.61, reflecting a 306.67% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $13.17 billion, showing a 0.2% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.61 per share and a revenue of $52.89 billion, signifying shifts of +94.78% and +0.03%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.39% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Tyson Foods boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.37. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.04 of its industry.

We can also see that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Meat Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.46.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 102, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

