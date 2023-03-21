Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $58.23, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.3%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.98%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 7.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had lost 4.56% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.95% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $0.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.81%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.51 billion, up 3.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.15 per share and revenue of $54.76 billion, which would represent changes of -52.46% and +2.77%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.23% lower. Tyson Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.26.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 242, which puts it in the bottom 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

