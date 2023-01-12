Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $64.83, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 8.98%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 2.27% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 0.17%, while the S&P 500 gained 1%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 6, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $1.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 48.08%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $13.13 billion, up 1.55% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.36 per share and revenue of $54.04 billion, which would represent changes of -27.15% and +1.43%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.69% lower. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Tyson Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.35. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.93.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, putting it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.