Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $67.26, marking a -0.06% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.31%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Coming into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 5.34% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector gained 3.87%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.41%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 14, 2022. In that report, analysts expect Tyson Foods to post earnings of $1.70 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 26.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.29 billion, up 3.73% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.1% lower within the past month. Tyson Foods currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Tyson Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.68. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.74.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TSN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.