Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed the most recent trading day at $82.35, moving -1.38% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.07%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the meat producer had lost 0.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 5.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Tyson Foods as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 8, 2022. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $1.88 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.37%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.36 billion, up 7.03% from the year-ago period.

TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.07 per share and revenue of $52.5 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.54% and +11.59%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% lower within the past month. Tyson Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tyson Foods has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.2 right now. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.2.

Also, we should mention that TSN has a PEG ratio of 1.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TSN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

