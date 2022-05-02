Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $92.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 2.33% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 10.81% in that time.

Tyson Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.84, up 37.31% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.44 billion, up 10.06% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.68 per share and revenue of $51.49 billion, which would represent changes of +4.83% and +9.45%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower within the past month. Tyson Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.73. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.73, so we one might conclude that Tyson Foods is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, which puts it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

