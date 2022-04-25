Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tyson Foods (TSN) closed at $94.51, marking a -0.43% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.57% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.08%.

Heading into today, shares of the meat producer had gained 9.19% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.26% in that time.

Tyson Foods will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 9, 2022. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $1.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $12.44 billion, up 10.06% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.68 per share and revenue of $51.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +4.83% and +9.45%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% lower. Tyson Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.93. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.93, which means Tyson Foods is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Meanwhile, TSN's PEG ratio is currently 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Food - Meat Products was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

